Dayton Art Institute to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The celebration will also include Dr. Yufeng Wang, a professor and Chinese brush painting artist who will give a demonstration on Chinese calligraphy.

In addition, the Dayton Art Institute will screen the Vietnam War documentary “Between Two Worlds” at the event. The screening will feature Dr. Donald Nguyen of Dayton Children’s Hospital doctor who also serves as a professor within Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine.

“DAI’s commitment to celebrating the achievements of people and cultures through its art collections dates back to the museum’s earliest days,” Roediger added. “This event is a fun and exciting way to showcase that while connecting with the AAPI community.”

Museum admission will be discounted to $5 after 5 p.m. for guests to attend the celebration. Museum members will be admitted free.

HOW TO GO

What: Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration

When: Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Cost: $5 for non-members. Free for DAI members.

More information: Visit www.daytonartinstitute.org/visit