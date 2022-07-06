Dayton Birria Fest featuring tacos, other dishes coming to Yellow Cab Tavern

Among the confirmed vendors are More Than A Apron LLC, KungFu BBQ, The Pizza Bandit, Taquria Mixteca, Home Cooked Vibez, Feeling Soulful, Dip Tacos. Johnson said there are a total of 13 vendors, but he is hoping to get up to 17.

If you or someone you know is interested in being a vendor at Dayton Birria Fest, email theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com. All vendors must have an approved mobile health permit on file and proper setup approved by Montgomery County Public Health.

DJ Ike B will also be at the event spinning his mix of party music from the 80s and 90s.

Johnson said those interested in coming to the event should arrive early to avoid lines. Street and paid parking is available within the Oregon District.

Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E. Fourth Street in Dayton, focuses on community building by hosting food truck rallies the second Friday and fourth Sunday of each month. Dayton Birria Fest is an extension of those events.

“It’s a celebration of the people in small businesses,” Johnson said. “It helps people get their name out there.”

Dayton Birria Fest will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/dayton-birria-fest or the event’s Facebook page.