Dayton Asian bistro to transition to take-out only

A pan-fried noodle cake topped with fresh cooked vegetables and seafood ($15) including a generous number of shrimps, scallops, mussels and clams served at Sugar & Spice Asian Bistro on Brown Street. Contributed photo by Alexis Larsen

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
43 minutes ago

A Dayton bistro is transitioning to take-out only starting next week.

Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro posted on their Facebook page Monday, April 18:

“Next week, we will be transitioning to a Take-Out only bistro as we believe it will further balance providing exceptional service to our customers and maintaining the productivity of our operation, so that we may continue to shine at what we do best!"

The bistro says the past two years have made many restaurant owners make changes to not only adapt and grow, but serve their customers in the best possible way.

Ginger & Spice specializes in Asian cuisine, including Chinese, Thai and Korean dishes. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Ginger & Spice, at 1105 Brown St. in Dayton, specializes in Asian cuisine, including Chinese, Thai and Korean dishes. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit Ginger and Spice Asian Bistro’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones, the newspaper’s social content producer, has been a reporter at the Springfield News-Sun for one year. While strengthening the newspaper’s digital presence, Jones reports on restaurants, small businesses and entertainment within the local communities. Jones enjoys sharing new businesses or places to explore with their readers.

