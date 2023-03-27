Dayton bottle shop to host non-alcoholic beer tasting

Ghostlight Coffee’s bottle shop on Wayne Ave. is hosting a non-alcoholic craft beer tasting with beer writer and Advanced Cicerone David Nilsen on Friday, April 14.
The tasting event will feature six different non-alcoholic beers from Athletic Brewing Co., Two Roots Brewing, Untitled Art and Self Care Brewing, according to a Ghostlight Coffee press release.
“Choosing not to drink alcohol — for good, for now, or just for the night — doesn’t have to mean choosing against good beer anymore,” the release said. “Innovative non-alcoholic brewers are pushing the boundaries of flavor with Hazy IPAs, Sour Ales, Stouts, and more.”
Bottle Shop by Ghostlight, located inside the coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will kick off the guided tasting at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Advanced tickets are $21.
During this event, Nilsen will lead guests through a 75-minute tasting of six, four-ounce pours, discussing the ingredients and processes behind each. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions throughout the tasting.
According to the release, guests will receive a discount code for use that evening after the class to purchase non-alcoholic beer, wine or other bottles.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. To purchase tickets, click here. There are a limited number of tickets available.
Bottle Shop by Ghostlight, which opened in 2022, is Ohio’s first non-alcoholic bottle shop. The shop features a variety of zero-proof spirits and social beverages including gin, whiskey, tequila, rum, herbal elixirs, sparkling beverages, “clean” wines, craft beer, cocktail syrups, aperitifs, aromatic bitters and more. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
