X
Dayton business brings artist’s work to life

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 1 hour ago

Bockrath Flooring and Rugs, a Dayton area business since 1959, has partnered with We Care Arts to bring an artist’s work on paper to life through a rug.

“For the past five years Bockrath Flooring has partnered with We Care Arts in hosting a rug design challenge and the students at We Care Arts design a picture of anything they want to create,” said Erin Bockrath, who owns Bockrath Flooring and Rugs with her husband, Doug.

Bockrath explained they had over 60 entries and narrowed it down to four before posting the drawings on social media for people to choose their favorite.

Abbie Kingham of Kettering was selected as the winner.

Kingham, who has been an artist at We Care Arts for about a year, told Dayton.com she was surprised when she found out the big news.

“I thought the sky would be a cool design for a rug because you don’t usually get to look down and see the sky,” said Kingham, 44. “It looks better than I could’ve imagined. My little color pencil drawing into that is just amazing.”

Jess Perrine, a rug artisan for six years at Bockrath Flooring and Rugs, helped bring Kingham’s design to life.

“It’s so fun,” Perrine said. “I think it’s awesome to see people realize that something they draw can be created into something else.”

Bockrath Flooring and Rugs presented the rug to Kingham Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will be displayed at We Care Arts’ Black & White Gala on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Presidential Banquet Center in Dayton. Bockrath said they are donating $2,500 to We Care Arts in Kingham’s name. In addition, Kingham will get to keep the rug.

We Care Arts, celebrating its 40 anniversary, is a nonprofit organization that empowers and heals through art and community.

“It’s amazing to see them work in a classroom and get what’s inside of them down on paper or down on a canvas and to see it come to life like this is the next step,” said Kelli Campbell, marketing coordinator for We Care Arts.

Campbell encourages the community to attend the Gala to see the work of Kingham and other artists. The Gala will feature music, a live auction, silent auction and an art gallery. All proceeds will go toward We Care Arts programming.

For more information about We Care Arts or to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit www.wecarearts.org.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

