Dayton business brings artist’s work to life

Kingham, who has been an artist at We Care Arts for about a year, told Dayton.com she was surprised when she found out the big news.

“I thought the sky would be a cool design for a rug because you don’t usually get to look down and see the sky,” said Kingham, 44. “It looks better than I could’ve imagined. My little color pencil drawing into that is just amazing.”

Jess Perrine, a rug artisan for six years at Bockrath Flooring and Rugs, helped bring Kingham’s design to life.

“It’s so fun,” Perrine said. “I think it’s awesome to see people realize that something they draw can be created into something else.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bockrath Flooring and Rugs presented the rug to Kingham Tuesday, Feb. 21. It will be displayed at We Care Arts’ Black & White Gala on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Presidential Banquet Center in Dayton. Bockrath said they are donating $2,500 to We Care Arts in Kingham’s name. In addition, Kingham will get to keep the rug.

We Care Arts, celebrating its 40 anniversary, is a nonprofit organization that empowers and heals through art and community.

“It’s amazing to see them work in a classroom and get what’s inside of them down on paper or down on a canvas and to see it come to life like this is the next step,” said Kelli Campbell, marketing coordinator for We Care Arts.

Campbell encourages the community to attend the Gala to see the work of Kingham and other artists. The Gala will feature music, a live auction, silent auction and an art gallery. All proceeds will go toward We Care Arts programming.

For more information about We Care Arts or to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit www.wecarearts.org.