Dayton caterers, restaurant owners host pop-up dinners at banquet facility

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is hosting a variety of pop-up dinners at its banquet facility, The Gem by Christopher’s.

The next event will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring a Summer BBQ Night served buffet-style. Guests can expect brisket, pulled pork, fried chicken, footlong hotdogs, bratwursts and more as well as a variety of sides including coleslaw, potato salad and street corn nibblers.

Dave Krites, who owns the banquet facility with his wife, Erika, said the original intention of hosting pop-up dinners at The Gem by Christopher’s was to generate interest in the space for events. However, that plan has shifted.

“After watching people interact, we hope it can be more of a community event where people can enjoy each other’s company while eating some great food,” Krites said.

The first pop-up dinner was held in July on National Mac & Cheese Day. A Taco and Fajita buffet followed. The owners plan to host the dinners every other Friday, but positive response from the community has prompted them to consider hosting weekly dinners soon.

The Gem by Christopher’s is situated inside a renovated former church at 3425 Valley St. in Riverside. For many years, the space was home to a banquet hall. The venue is open to hosting weddings, receptions, corporate events, graduation parties and more with seating up to 150 banquet table-style and additional space outside — weather permitting. The Gem by Christopher’s is also able to serve beer, wine and spirits.

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is located at 4211 Linden Ave. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with breakfast served all day and lunch starting at 11 a.m. Krites said they will soon add Saturday breakfast/lunch.

For more information or to reserve seats for the Summer BBQ Night, visit www.christophers.biz/buffet-nights.