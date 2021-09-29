dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton celebrates opening of new bike playground at Welcome Park

Dayton
By Kristen Spicker
22 minutes ago

A new bicycle playground at Dayton’s Welcome Park opened with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The bike playground was created to serve as a safe and family-friendly outdoor space for the Carillon and surrounding neighborhoods to enjoy, according to the City of Dayton. It’s part of the city’s vision for the Dayton Bike Yard, which will also include mountain bike trails, skill-building challenges and a competition-level pump track.

This is a drone picture of the new bicycle playground behind Welcome Stadium. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
This is a drone picture of the new bicycle playground behind Welcome Stadium. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The city began updating Welcome Park in 2018 and has replaced and restored playground equipment and basketball courts, repainted the shelter, updated bathrooms and installed a multi-use path.

Mayor Nan Whaley thanked Brock Anderson of Bonbright Distributors for his partnership in upgrading the park, as well as the Carillon neighborhood.

“This looks beautiful,” she said. “We hope that it brings both the people of the neighborhood out to this park a lot, but for other neighbors to see what a great neighborhood this is.”

Welcome Park is located behind Welcome Stadium off Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Trent Walters, Vice President of the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association, takes are ride on the new bike playground behind Welcome Stadium Tuesday Sept. 29, 2021, The park is designed for children but is part of a larger vision for Welcome Park which includes Mountain bike trails, skill-building challenges and a competition level pump track. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Trent Walters, Vice President of the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association, takes are ride on the new bike playground behind Welcome Stadium Tuesday Sept. 29, 2021, The park is designed for children but is part of a larger vision for Welcome Park which includes Mountain bike trails, skill-building challenges and a competition level pump track. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

