Dayton chef hosts pop-ups at new restaurant in Oregon District prior to opening

Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is another step closer to opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Oregon District.

Last week, Shipp received his Food Service Operation License from the Ohio Department of Health allowing him to cook and serve food out of his new space at 416 E. Fifth Street.

Shipp told Dayton.com he is not ready to open the restaurant, CULTURE By Chef Dane, just yet, but plans to do pop-ups from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Saturday through his walk-up window. He may add a Tuesday or Thursday as well. He hopes to open the restaurant in four to five weeks.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Shipp is a Dayton native who grew up in Jefferson Twp. He began cooking when he was around 10 years old, mostly for close friends. Growing up, he played basketball, his first love, but after getting injured his senior year of high school he decided to rethink his career path.

He previously described getting injured as a “blessing in disguise.”

Prior to doing pop-ups, private dinners and catering, Shipp worked at Chappys Social House and Lock 27 Brewing.

He describes having his own spot as “unreal” and an “amazing feeling.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Last week he hosted his first pop-up.

“Everybody came out,” Shipp said. “Some people came two days in a row.”

This week’s pop-up menu will feature Hibachi Burritos, the Drip Burger, Homemade Donuts and Sweet P’s Ice Pops. For more information, follow the restaurant’s Instagram page.