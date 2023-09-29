Dayton coffee shop’s annual Lumberjack Fest returns this weekend

Ghostlight Coffee’s annual Lumberjack Fest is back from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1201 Wayne Ave. to celebrate all things autumn including their signature latte.

The coffee shop’s most popular autumn drink, the Lumberjack Latte, has a maple, cinnamon and smoked sea salt flavor. Founder Shane Anderson tells customers to think of a Lumberjack breakfast featuring flapjacks and smoky bacon — that’s the latte.

“This was a custom latte we created for a regular, Lumberjack Joe, upon his retirement from the City of Dayton Forestry Division years ago,” Anderson previously said. “It immediately outsold any other latte by far.”

The Lumberjack Fest will feature various local vendors including Mudd Studio, Pink Moon Good and Old Boy Blue Vintage among others. Attendees can shop, eat made-to-order flapjacks, drink a Lumberjack or Pumpkin Coconut latte, play games and win prizes.

This free, family-friendly event will be held in the parking lot of Ghostlight’s Wayne Avenue location.

Ghostlight Coffee was established in 2011 as a neighborhood coffeehouse in Dayton’s Historic South Park neighborhood. In ensuing years, the coffeehouse grew to include a baking operation, a second coffeehouse and a bagel booth at 2nd Street Market. In March, Ghostlight Coffee opened a new coffee bar and bagel shop inside Dot’s Market at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. In August, Gather by Ghostlight, an elevated coffee and apéro restaurant, opened in the Dayton Arcade.

For more information, visit www.ghostlightcoffee.com or the coffee shop’s Facebook page.