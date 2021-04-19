Dayton considers fee caps for food delivery services

The city of Dayton is proposing capping the fees that third-party delivery services can charge restaurants.
City commissioners this week will consider an ordinance that would limit third-party fees to no more than 15% of the total food costs restaurants charge customers, according to city documents.
Service agreements between restaurants and third-party, app-based delivery platforms vary, but some delivery companies charge commission fees of 30% or more of the purchase price, the ordinance states.
Credit: Christie Hemm Klok
Restaurants, especially small family-owned establishments, have limited bargaining power to negotiate lower commission fees, the ordinance says.
Capping commission fees to 15% will ease the financial burden of struggling restaurants during a very difficult time, the city said.
The ordinance also says that third-party food delivery services cannot reduce the compensation rates of delivery drivers or garnish tips paid to them if the legislation is approved and the fee cap goes into effect.