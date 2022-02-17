DAYTON EATS: Popular Oregon District restaurant to reopen this week

The restaurant was acquired in 2021 by restaurant management company The One Esca Group based out of Dallas, Texas, that owns and manages over $18 million in annual sales with 14 locations in Texas and Ohio. Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton, Akron, and Toledo; Corner Kitchen in Dayton; and Mad for Chicken in Columbus are the One Esca Group Ohio locations, while Texas locations include Blackfriar Pub, Sugarbacon, Dog Haus, Taste of Chicago, Mad For Chicken and Tequila Delicious.

One Esca Group owner Michael Kim made the investment believing downtown Dayton is undergoing a renaissance he hopes will continue to make it a vibrant dining and entertainment destination for the region.

Dinner service will be offered Wednesday through Sunday with a late-night bar menu available on Friday and Saturday evenings. Corner Kitchen will also kick off its weekend Saturday and Sunday brunch starting this weekend.

Do you know of new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at?

DAYTON EATS

HOW TO GO

What: Corner Kitchen grand reopening

When: Friday, Feb. 18

Where: 613 E 5th St., Dayton at the corner of Fifth St. and Wayne Ave. in the Oregon District

More information: cornerkitchendayton.com or 937-938-5244

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday with bar and small plates served until midnight; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday with bar and small plates served until midnight; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; brunch will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable