DAYTON EATS: Popular Oregon District restaurant to reopen this week

Fans of Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District have reason to celebrate this week thanks to its grand reopening scheduled Friday, Feb. 18.
The restaurant has a new look, new menu, new cocktails and renovated dining room space as well as a new private events space.
“We have taken great care to build upon the legacy of Jack and Natalie Skilliter’s vision while introducing a new look and a new menu that presents a modern take on steakhouses,” said Kelly Byrd, Corner Kitchen’s new General Manager, in a press release. “We call the new Corner Kitchen a steak and seafood bistro offering premium dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and an element of local-sourcing with Dayton-area Keener Farms in the tradition of the original Corner Kitchen.”
In the back of the house, Chef Gavin St. Denis, brings a resume with stints working in well-respected kitchens across the local dining scene including work experience at The Winds, Tipp City’s Coldwater Café, and the Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs.
The restaurant was acquired in 2021 by restaurant management company The One Esca Group based out of Dallas, Texas, that owns and manages over $18 million in annual sales with 14 locations in Texas and Ohio. Spaghetti Warehouse in Dayton, Akron, and Toledo; Corner Kitchen in Dayton; and Mad for Chicken in Columbus are the One Esca Group Ohio locations, while Texas locations include Blackfriar Pub, Sugarbacon, Dog Haus, Taste of Chicago, Mad For Chicken and Tequila Delicious.
One Esca Group owner Michael Kim made the investment believing downtown Dayton is undergoing a renaissance he hopes will continue to make it a vibrant dining and entertainment destination for the region.
Dinner service will be offered Wednesday through Sunday with a late-night bar menu available on Friday and Saturday evenings. Corner Kitchen will also kick off its weekend Saturday and Sunday brunch starting this weekend.
HOW TO GO
What: Corner Kitchen grand reopening
When: Friday, Feb. 18
Where: 613 E 5th St., Dayton at the corner of Fifth St. and Wayne Ave. in the Oregon District
More information: cornerkitchendayton.com or 937-938-5244
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday with bar and small plates served until midnight; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday with bar and small plates served until midnight; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; brunch will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
