Dayton establishment among Yelp’s list of top 100 Midwest restaurants

36 minutes ago
Thirteen Ohio restaurants were named in Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest” including Grist in downtown Dayton.

Restaurants were ranked using a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and May 1, 2023.

The Midwest region includes restaurants in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The top Ohio restaurant was Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus coming in at No. 7 followed by Grist at No. 23.

Grist offers a lunch and dinner menu featuring a variety of sandwiches, salads, pastas and more. Husband-and-wife owners Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis opened the specialty pasta market and restaurant in Feb. 2021 at 46 W. Fifth St. The couple focuses on keeping ingredients and business local.

Here is a list of all Ohio restaurants on the list:

7. Hoyo’s Kitchen in Columbus

23. Grist in Dayton

27. Kitchen Social in Columbus

28. Mizu Japanese Sushi Restaurant in Parma

30. Scotty’s Cafe in Columbus

36. Brassica in Columbus

44. Wario’s Beef and Pork in Columbus

45. Phoenician Taverna in Mason

48. Half Moon Bakery in Cleveland

51. The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls

71. Pickles and Bones Barbecue in Milford

75. Marble Room Steaks and Raw Bar in Cleveland

86. Agapé Mediterranean in Westerville

To view the full list of rankings, click here.

