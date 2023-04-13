Dayton event featuring mimosas, brunch bites to benefit Blue Star Mothers

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from this event will go to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (OH 3) which supports troops and veterans.

Mimosa Madness will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at 32 Webster St. in Dayton. VIP ticket holders can get into the event at 11 a.m.

Jackson said Planned2Give looks forward to partnering with a military-based organization, a rare collaboration for the nonprofit. He also hopes Mimosa Madness will become an annual event.

For more information about Mimosa Madness, visit the event’s Facebook page.