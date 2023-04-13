Dayton event featuring mimosas, brunch bites to benefit Blue Star Mothers

BreakingNews
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
45 minutes ago

A new event presented by Planned2Give is offering mimosas and brunch at Top of the Market on Sunday, April 30.

“Mimosa Madness will feature different mimosa creations from different bartenders,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.

After success with the Bloody Mary Showdown in February, organizers looked to host a similar event showcasing different kinds of mimosas for guests to try.

ExploreNew restaurant to open in former Bravo space in Beavercreek

Confirmed participants include Blox Spiked Ice, Jaqua’s at the Greene, Mack’s Tavern, Mudlick Tap House, Troll Pub, W. Social Tap & Table and Simple Time Mixers.

A VIP ticket is available for $65 and includes nine mimosas and brunch bites. VIP tickets allow guests inside one hour before the start of the event for general admission holders. General admission tickets are $35 and includes six mimosas. Tickets for designated drivers are available for $20 and includes brunch bites.

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from this event will go to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (OH 3) which supports troops and veterans.

ExploreLock 27 adds classic-style beer, plans expansion to other markets

Mimosa Madness will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at 32 Webster St. in Dayton. VIP ticket holders can get into the event at 11 a.m.

Jackson said Planned2Give looks forward to partnering with a military-based organization, a rare collaboration for the nonprofit. He also hopes Mimosa Madness will become an annual event.

For more information about Mimosa Madness, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

