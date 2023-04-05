Dayton Greek Festival to hold spring drive-thru next month

Casey explained everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Customers can choose a date and time for pickup. She said orders can be placed online up through the weekend.

The spring drive-thru is a condensed menu compared to the regular festival, but still has all the favorites. The menu will include:

Chicken Dinners

Gyro Sandwiches

Greek Salads

Dolmathes

Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie)

Tiropita (cheese pie)

Appetizer Plates

Pastry Variety Boxes

Various Pastries

Greek Salad Dressing

Casey said they look forward to seeing existing and new customers at the drive-thru events.

“It’s nice because we get a lot of repeat customers — our customers that come to our full festival and our customers that have really jumped on the bandwagon for these drive-thru events,” she noted.

The Dayton Greek Festival will be held the weekend after Labor Day. For more information or questions, visit the festival’s Facebook page or call the church at 937-224-0601.