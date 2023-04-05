Dayton Greek Festival to hold spring drive-thru next month

Organizers of the Dayton Greek Festival are holding a three-day spring drive-thru the first weekend of May.
Online ordering will kick off Monday, April 17. Pick up will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North.
Andrea Casey, chair of the spring drive-thru, told Dayton.com the festival, held annually in September, first held a drive-thru event in Sept. 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said it went so well they decided to do a spring drive-thru in 2021.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“It has worked well in the spring because it gives people a taste of our food,” Casey said. “We’ve really perfected the drive-thru as far as getting cars in and out.”
Casey explained everything must be preordered and prepaid online at www.daytongreekfestival.com. Customers can choose a date and time for pickup. She said orders can be placed online up through the weekend.
The spring drive-thru is a condensed menu compared to the regular festival, but still has all the favorites. The menu will include:
- Chicken Dinners
- Gyro Sandwiches
- Greek Salads
- Dolmathes
- Spanakopita (cheese and spinach pie)
- Tiropita (cheese pie)
- Appetizer Plates
- Pastry Variety Boxes
- Various Pastries
- Greek Salad Dressing
Casey said they look forward to seeing existing and new customers at the drive-thru events.
“It’s nice because we get a lot of repeat customers — our customers that come to our full festival and our customers that have really jumped on the bandwagon for these drive-thru events,” she noted.
The Dayton Greek Festival will be held the weekend after Labor Day. For more information or questions, visit the festival’s Facebook page or call the church at 937-224-0601.
