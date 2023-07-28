Dayton Holiday Festival begins search for Christmas tree, welcomes nominations

It’s Christmas in July, and the hunt is on for the tree that will stand tall in Courthouse Square for Dayton’s Grande Illumination.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership, an organizer of the Dayton Holiday Festival, announced the search Thursday and is calling for tree nominations from across the Dayton area. The selected tree’s owners will be acknowledged at the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 24.

According to the DDP, the tree must meet these guidelines for selection:

The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45- to 60-feet tall and 25-feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.

The tree must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Crews will come out to cut down the tree and remove the stump without cost to the owners of the property, according to the DDP. The tree will be selected by organizers by the end of October.

Those interested in nominating at tree for the 2023 Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination can call or email Colleen Turner at the DDP at 937-224-1518 or turner@downtowndayton.org.

For more information, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/holiday-festival/.