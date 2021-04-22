Dayton man’s homecoming leads to new bakery inside South Park Food Hall

When the homemade, breakfast and lunch restaurant was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fisher, his wife, Morgan Shope Fisher, and their two young daughters decided to move back to Dayton to be closer to their families.

Good Hands Bread Co., founded and owned by Daytonian Andrew Fisher, will open inside the new South Park Food Hall at 735 Wayne Ave. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“The minute we moved back, I started baking out of my house and selling to St. Anne’s Hill neighbors of mine,” Fisher said. “It’s just been growing interest ever since then.”

Good Hands Bread Co. has already made its first public appearances at a few farmers markets in the area. On May 8, Fisher will make his debut at the 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton and if all goes well, Good Hands Bread Co. will be there every Saturday through the market’s summer season.

At Baba’s, Fisher made sandwich buns and other baked goods from scratch. Since putting his bread out there, Fisher said it’s been getting good reception.

“I’ve always been really interested in fermentation as far as like, brewing beer and making sodas, and sourdough is just another form of fermentation,” Fisher said. “So I kind of naturally focused on naturally leavened breads. … I’ve been focusing on baking bread without using commercial yeast. I really like naturally leavened bread, so that will definitely be the focus of Good Hands Bread Co.”

The main component of the bakery will be the retail sale of bread at the food hall, though Fisher will also sell wholesale to a number of Dayton’s local restaurants.

In the short time since returning to his hometown, Fisher’s dough has already begun to spread throughout Dayton, as he’s given his bread starter to at least a dozen people. Thankfully, Fisher said, he has been baking long before 2020, but baking bread has seemed to pique people’s interest ever since families were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Lending bread starter to customers and friends is something Fisher would like to continue once settled into the food hall space. Once opened, people can also look forward to possible baking classes at the Good Hands Bread Co.

The name of the bakery, Good Hands Bread Co., coincides with the bakery’s logo, a close-up photo of Fisher’s own great-grandmother making bread with her hands. A blown-up version of the photograph has been hanging in Fisher’s parents’ home his whole life.

Visit goodhandsbreadco.com to learn more about the new bakery.