Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”