Dayton Music Fest returns for 20th year, features 32 acts on five stages

The festival is Oct. 11-12.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available in advance or at the door. Discounted presale weekend pass sales end on Oct. 10 at midnight.

A portion of all proceeds benefit WYSO Public Radio 91.3 FM as a thank you for all the support local DJs show local music year round.

This year’s DMF bill includes Paige Beller, the Nightbeast, Cellar Dwellar, Salvadore Ross, Abertooth Lincoln, Zac Pitts, crabswithoutlegs and Tronee Threat. There will also be a Roley Yuma reunion, among other surprises.

Venues for DMF 2024 are Blind Bob’s, the Brightside, Oregon Express, Trolley Stop and Yellow Cab Tavern. Tickets and passes will get attendees into all the venues each night, and is one of the benefits of a festival like this: exploration of the ears is encouraged.

Credit: Spaceship Ruthie Credit: Spaceship Ruthie

DMF is a legacy event in the Gem City, the torch of which has been passed down throughout the two decades of the festival. When it started in 2004, there were more venues involved, including Gilly’s and Canal Street Tavern. But the idea behind the fest, to support local music and beyond, remains.

Nathan Peters — a musician in Dayton bands like Turboslacker and Come Together, a Beatles rooftop tribute — has been organizing DMF since 2017.

“My first year, I think I had three presale tickets and was freaking out. Friday was not a very good night, but then Saturday ended up crushing,” Peters said. “I was just trying to improve what was there. My purpose in Dayton Music Fest is to bring a few things that are cool that don’t really happen in town, things that will excite people and offer something new. And then really focus on Dayton music, which is what the fest always was.”

In 2023, there were around 40 artist applicants to DMF. This year, there were 177.

Credit: Spaceship Ruthie Credit: Spaceship Ruthie

Peters keeps the tradition of focusing on Dayton music — of the past, the way past and the now — but also sprinkles in national acts like mr. Gnome (a married rock duo out of Cleveland) and Exit Angles (punk rock from Wheeling, WV that opened for Brainiac on its recent tour).

The 1984 Draft’s Joe Anderl has played every single Dayton Music Fest since its inception — and this year is no exception. The Draft will, however, take a hiatus from DMF after its 20th annual spot. We’ll see if that commitment sticks come next year.

By pulling from a deep pool of local talent and national acts, DMF has bridged the gaps between cities, making Dayton not just a place to pass through to the next gig, but a destination to play for music lovers.

“I just love Dayton music. We’re surrounded by ridiculously talented people, and I always want to try to represent Dayton,” Peters said. “I love the fact that the city comes out and supports it, and it seems to grow every year. Per capita, we probably have more amazing talent than any really big city. I feel like a very blessed person to be a part of something like this.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Music Fest

When: Oct. 11-12

Where: Downtown Dayton at The Brightside, Blind Bob’s, Yellow Cab Tavern, Oregon Express, Trolley Stop

Cost: $25 weekend pass in advance / $30 weekend pass at the door / $20 per night

More info: daytonmusicfest.com