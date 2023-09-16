Dayton native becomes resident DJ at Oregon District bar

Stacy Worley II, also known as DJ Cuest is officially the resident DJ at Ned Peppers in the heart of Dayton’s Historic Oregon District.

His love and passion for music started when he was five years old, but his interest in DJing wasn’t sparked until over 10 years later. Worley recalled seeing Diplo in a BlackBerry commercial and thinking what he did looked fun, so he started researching and found out he was a DJ and producer.

“I started downloading different DJ programs and started to mix and what not,” Worley said.

This was after Worley graduated from Stivers School for the Arts in 2012. He went on to attend Wright State University where he found his home in the university’s radio station, WWSU 106.9 FM.

Explore Taste of the Oregon District returns Saturday in Dayton

From 2013 to 2018, Worley was the main DJ for the radio station, DJing events all over the Dayton campus. He actually started out as an EDM DJ, but eventually opened himself up to all genres. His favorites are now Hip Hop, Afrobeat and Reggaetone.

When he graduated, he said he didn’t DJ much. He had short stint at W.O. Wrights, but his main focus was on video creation, while working at a local TV station. Worley eventually started becoming more involved with his artists friends and DJing local festivals and events.

In addition to being the resident DJ at Ned Peppers, he is a content creator, producer and owner of a media company that helps other people produce content.

When asked what it takes to be a DJ, Worley said open-mindedness, wiliness to try new things and a love for music.

Since DJing at Ned Peppers, Worley has noticed an increase in the crowd.

“The more weeks I did, the more people were coming out,” Worley said. “The first two weeks I could hear people singing back and I’m like okay I could kind of hear them. The third week I could hear the whole room.”

If you met Stacy outside of the DJ realm you would probably describe him as reserved and quiet, but when he is on stage his love for music takes over. His goal is to make sure those listening have a “memorable night.”

“I’m looking forward to Haunt Fest” Worley said. “I’ve been in the Oregon District during, but I’ve never played during Haunt Fest.”

In the future, Worley would love to travel for what he does. He hopes to focus on producing and creating more video content.

Worley DJs at Ned Peppers from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Right now he is curating a playlist of local artists under the title “Dope, Talented & From Ohio. For more information about him, visit his Instagram page.