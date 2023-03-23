BreakingNews
Man pleads guilty to chasing off-duty Dayton detective, shooting at his car
X

Dayton native opening tattoo studio in Oregon District

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Dayton native Emily Lux is opening a new tattoo studio in the Oregon District between Luna Gifts & Botanicals and Press Coffee Bar.

Gray Garden Tattoo, located at 259 Wayne Ave., is a private studio hoping to open in mid-April.

Lux, who describes her tattooing style as “bold but feminine,” told Dayton.com opening a studio of her own was the next step in her career.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The 2010 Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) graduate said she started her apprenticeship when she was still in high school.

“I’ve always been somewhat of an artistic person,” Lux said. “I went to MVCTC for graphic commercial arts, so I was just always into art.”

She said she completed her apprenticeship at Glenn Scott’s Tattoo, previously located in the Oregon District, prior to working at Distinction Tattoo, located at 3700 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. She said owner Kyle Cotterman has been very supportive as she works to open her own studio.

Lux described tattooing as “the best job in the world.” She said her favorite part is getting to work with so many amazing clients.

Hair salon to open in former downtown Dayton coffee shop

“I’ve grown immensely with my clients,” Lux said. “I’ve seen them get married, have children, move and come back to Dayton.”

She said she has several clients that come from out of state in addition to Cincinnati and Columbus. Lux explained she always encourages clients to visit downtown Dayton when they are in town. She can’t wait to be a part of the action.

“People should really embrace what we have because I don’t think there’s another town like ours,” Lux said.

New restaurant coming this spring to the Oregon District

Lux will be the only artist at Gray Garden Tattoo at this time. In the future, she said she wouldn’t mind welcoming other female artists.

She also looks forward to having her own work environment where she can set the mood and ambience for her clients.

For more information or to see Lux’s most recent work, visit www.luxemily.com or her Instagram page.

