Dayton neighborhood bar owner dies: 'He was very dedicated to the business'

Credit: Submitted Photo

32 minutes ago
Everett “Butch” Elder III, owner of the Shroyer Inn and Brewski Barrel in Dayton, died on Sunday, Nov. 19 after battling liver disease for many years. He was 59.

The Dayton native was a businessman who was always looking for a way to make money, said Shelby Elder, Butch’s wife of 26 years. He bought the Shroyer Inn 25 years ago after working in maintenance at Sycamore Square Apartments.

In 2019, Elder bought the Brewski Barrel, less than half a mile away from the Shroyer Inn.

“He was very dedicated to the business and to family and friends,” said Shelby, who operated the two neighborhood bars with her husband over the last five years.

Shelby also noted Elder’s favorite aspect of ownership was talking to customers and meeting new people. She admitted he may have come across as a little rough around the edges, but he was a very nice and caring man.

“He’s the kindest man I have ever met in my life,” Shelby said. “He would do anything for anyone. He’d take the shirt off his back for anyone if they needed it.”

Elder, who grew up on Shroyer Road and always felt a connection to the neighborhood, donated to various organizations to help people throughout the Dayton community. He was also a sports enthusiast and had a huge love for cars and all things automotive.

Elder is survived by his wife, son, three siblings and a host of other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions ― Centerville, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

