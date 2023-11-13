Dayton Performing Arts Alliance selects new vice president for philanthropy

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) has selected William Perry as its new vice president for philanthropy.

Perry, a Dayton native, has more than 20 years of experience in Dayton’s non-profit sector raising funds, creating and cultivating community partnerships, and most recently raised more than $200,000 through government funding and sponsorships to help Culture Works and its new wholly-owned subsidiary, CW Events, move into the Dayton Arcade. His employment with DPAA began on Nov. 1.

“We are grateful and fortunate to welcome Bill as our Vice President for Philanthropy,” says DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent in a news release. “His many years working with philanthropy in Dayton will help those who love DPAA find ways to support projects and performances they love most. His leadership will guide our development team to ensure that DPAA remains strong and stable so that we can continue to inspire our community to fall in love with the arts.”

Perry comes to DPAA from Culture Works and has been director of development and marketing since 2019. Before his tenure at Culture Works, he held marketing and development positions at several Dayton nonprofits including Clothes That Work, United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, and Dayton Art Institute.

“The leadership team at the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has built an amazing season that brought together a fantastic group of creative professionals,” says Perry. “I’m excited to work with Patrick and my new colleagues to ensure DPAA has the resources it needs to fuel amazing arts experiences for all of us to enjoy.”

Perry and his husband, J.T. Rusch, are active volunteers in the community, most recently as members of the Dayton Art Institute’s Associate Board. He has also served as a member and officer of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Greater Dayton Region Chapter.

