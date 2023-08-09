Dayton Potato Festival returns with new contest, location

The third annual Dayton Potato Festival is back from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 with a new location and contest for food vendors.

The festival celebrating all things potatoes will be held at Oak & Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct. in Dayton.

“Tremendous gratitude is extended to Courthouse Square (for) allowing me the opportunity to start my potato festival in the heart of Dayton, the center of Downtown, for the first two years,” said festival organizer Janelle Jaye. “This year there were more food vendors interested in the earlier stages and limited space at Courthouse Square would have not been accommodating for the amount of trucks onboard.”

Explore 40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this August

This year there are 13 food vendors and eight craft and commercial vendors. Ten of the food vendors are participating in the festival’s newest addition, the Potato Dish Contest. Below is a list of the vendors in the competition and the potato dishes they are preparing:

Wrappin and Rollin Café — Chicken and Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream

BL BBQ & Karaoke DJ — Dumpster Spud

Premium By The Pound — Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Lil Tiki Weenies — Jalapeño Bacon Nacho Cheese Fries

Mickey’s Mexican Salsa — Potato Crunch Taco

Boss Potatoes — Loaded Potato Chips

Freakin Rican Food Truck — Relleno De Papa

Remy’s Henny Chicken Wings — Chili Cheese Fries

H2O Kitchen — Loaded Sweet Potato Tater Tots topped with Beef Bacon

The Forking Pierogi — Livin’ In A Hipster’s Paradise: Potato and three cheese pierogi topped with famous maple bacon brussels, garnished with hot honey and parmesan and served with a side of kielbasa.

Other food vendors at the event include Trey’s Lemonade Stand, The Wild Banana and Batter Up Concession.

Explore TJ Chumps to open Kettering restaurant

“My favorite part of the Dayton Potato Festival is tasting the different food dishes and seeing the community come together to celebrate this joyous occasion,” Jaye said.

Festivalgoers can also expect live music and entertainment. The featured band will be Top Secret. Stan “The Man” Brooks of Soul 98.7 FM will lead a line dancing segment and also serve as the featured DJ and event emcee.

“I want people to know that my ultimate goal is to make the Dayton Potato Festival a signature annual tradition in the community for years to come,” Jaye said.

For more information about the Dayton Potato Festival, visit the festival’s Facebook page.