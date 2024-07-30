Dayton Potato Festival this month celebrates all-things spuds

Free event will take place in local park.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
31 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Potato Festival returns for its fourth year this August.

The free event runs noon-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Oak and Ivy Park, located at 803 Anderson-Goodrich Court in Dayton.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Event organizer Janelle Henderson states there will be 15 food and beverage vendors attending the festival. These include Boss Potatoes, Tasty Delight, Premium by the Pound, Suges Surges and more.

ExploreRelated: PHOTOS: 2024 Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark

“My favorite part of the Dayton Potato Festival is tasting the different food dishes, and seeing the community come together to celebrate this joyous occasion” stated Henderson.

In addition to food vendors, a number of commercial shops will be selling their wares at the festival, including the Cozy Coven, Peeping Eye Shop, Gutter Solutions and Art Nanny. Henderson says there will be 16 commercial vendors in total.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

DJ Stan “The Man” Brooks will be emceeing the event, as well as leading a line dancing show from 5-6 p.m. Two performances from band Top Secret are also scheduled, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.

Henderson also wants “people to know that my ultimate goal is to make the Dayton Potato Festival a signature annual tradition in the community for years to come, even long after me.”

How to go

What: Dayton Potato Festival

When: Noon-8 p.m. Aug. 10

Location: Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson-Goodrich Court, Dayton

More info: Facebook

In Other News
1
Middletown man juggles way through retirement, tells his story in new...
2
$36.7M in tax credits supports Broadway, TV and film projects in Ohio
3
Forgetting appointments, deadlines and that call to Mom: The phenomenon...
4
This week’s First Friday event celebrates artists, musicians in...
5
How to keep an AC unit running strong

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top