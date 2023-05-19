Dayton recipes: Remembering 5 recipes from Rike’s Dining Room

1/2 pound margarine

1/2 pound flour

1 quart milk

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

3/4 pound of Old English cheese, shredded

14 egg yolks

14 egg whites

Directions: Melt margarine in a large saucepan and blend in flour. Gradually stir in milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens. Add seasonings and cool slightly. Beat egg yolks until thick and lemon colored. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Add yolks to slightly-colored milk mixture. Add cheese, stirring until cheese is melted. fold in beaten egg whites. Turn into a greased 8 by 10 inch casserole dish. Set pan in hot water. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for about one hour or until golden brown. Serve with a melted hot cheese sauce and garnish with a strip of crisp bacon. Makes eight servings.

Here are other Rike’s recipes:

🍽 Rike’s Bran Muffins — Courtesy of Jennifer Rang, who said her late mother once had a cooking column in the Beavercreek News Current.

Ingredients:

1 cup All Bran cereal

1 cup crushed pineapple

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup butter

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup brown sugar

Directions: Cream butter, add eggs, mix well, add cereal, milk, pineapple and raisins. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda and brown sugar. Add to the wet ingredients and mix until dampened. Pour into paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Makes 12 muffins.

🍽 Sloppy Joes — Courtesy of Leslie Sachs.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chuck

1 onion , chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon vinegar

3/4 to 1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

Directions: Brown ground chuck, onion and green pepper. Add rest of ingredients. Simmer 30 minutes (uncovered).

🍽 Rike’s Barbecue — Printed in a March 12, 1971 issue of the Dayton Daily News. The recipe came from Dorothy Sanders, who was once Rike’s special events director.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. ground beef

1/2 lb. onions, chopped

1/8 lb. green peppers, dices

1 1/2 cups catsup

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 cup of vinegar

1/4 cup dry mustard

Directions: Brown the meat, add green peppers and onions. Add catsup, salt, sugar, vinegar and dry mustard. Mix and simmer until thickened for about an hour. Makes approximately 12 sandwiches.

🍽 Celery Seed Dressing for Fruit Salad — Printed in a Nov. 4, 1999 issue of the Dayton Daily News. Carol Accrocco of Kettering sent in the recipe for Rike’s popular Celery Seed Dressing, which was printed on cards and distributed to the public.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 onion, grated

1/3 cup vinegar

1 cup salad oil

1 tablespoon celery seed

Directions: Measure dry ingredients into a small mixing bowl. Mix sugar, salt, mustard, add onion juice and a small amount of the vinegar. Add oil gradually; then the remaining vinegar and celery seed.