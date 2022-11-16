dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
23 minutes ago

The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy.

The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.

Luke Tandy, owner of Skeleton Dust Records, said there’s truly “something for everyone.”

“Having access to thousands of records all at once from all different kinds of vendors you’re sure to find at least something there either for yourself or someone else,” said Tandy.

Vendors from Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Louisville and right here in Dayton will also have CDs, tapes, shirts, posters and other music memorabilia for sale, Tandy explained. The event will also feature three DJs spinning records throughout the day.

“(It’s) a really fun event for music lovers to come together and find cool things that they’ve been looking for, but also a big part of it for me is chatting with other people, customers and vendors about music,” said Tandy.

If you’re looking for something in particular, Tandy encourages you to post about it on the event page in order for vendors to better prepare.

The Dayton Record Fair will be held at 922 Valley Street. Admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $10 for early bird entry starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

