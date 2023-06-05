Dayton restaurant stops dinner service, introduces breakfast, lunch hours

BreakingNews
Christopher’s Restaurant is temporarily stopping dinner service in preparation of introducing Monday through Friday hours for breakfast and lunch.

“We know some of you may be disappointed that we’re temporarily stopping dinner service for the summer, but with our lean team and all the amazing events you’ve asked us to be a part of with our catering, our evenings and weekends are getting full,” the owners said in an email. “We’re working on some exciting new ways to offer dinners and weekend brunch service at our banquet facility, so keep an eye out for more information on that soon.”

Christopher’s Restaurant, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors in June 2022. Owners Dave and Erika Krites re-opened the restaurant at 4211 Linden Avenue in the former Pizza Hut building in early October 2022.

According to the email, many of the restaurant’s lunch favorites are coming back, including the Canterberry Chicken Salad Sandwich and the Brother Reuben.

Other items on the menu include a Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito, Brisket Breakfast Bowl, Christopher’s Eggs Benedict, The Prime Time Sandwich, BBQ Brisket Sandwich, and Mandarin Spinach Salad.

The restaurant is closed Monday, June 5 as the team prepares for the new summer hours, which kick off Tuesday, June 6.

Christopher’s Restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast is served all day and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.christophers.biz or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

