Dayton restaurant stops dinner service, introduces breakfast, lunch hours

“We know some of you may be disappointed that we’re temporarily stopping dinner service for the summer, but with our lean team and all the amazing events you’ve asked us to be a part of with our catering, our evenings and weekends are getting full,” the owners said in an email. “We’re working on some exciting new ways to offer dinners and weekend brunch service at our banquet facility, so keep an eye out for more information on that soon.”

Explore Chefs collaborate for special dinner at downtown Dayton restaurant

Christopher’s Restaurant, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors in June 2022. Owners Dave and Erika Krites re-opened the restaurant at 4211 Linden Avenue in the former Pizza Hut building in early October 2022.