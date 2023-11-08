Dayton rooftop restaurant launches new igloo experience

BreakingNews
Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Foundry, Dayton’s rooftop restaurant located atop the AC Hotel, is launching a new igloo experience as colder weather moves in.

“The Foundry is excited for the much-anticipated launch of the Igloo Experience,” a press release from the restaurant said. “Guests can savor stunning views of Day Air Park and downtown Dayton while relishing our wood-fired specialties. An array of smoked whiskeys, classic cocktails, and local brews will complement the guest experience, ensuring the perfect spirits to warm their soul.”

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Complimentary blankets, adjustable heaters and ambient lighting will be provided to create an ideal setting for any gathering.

The igloos accommodate up to six guests each, but if you have a larger party, two igloos can be booked side by side. There is a three hour limit with reservations available from 4 to 7 p.m. or 7 to 10 p.m.

Food and beverage minimums change depending on the day of the week. Booking Monday through Thursday requires a two guest minimum with $40 per person and Friday and Saturday requires a four guest minimum with $50 per person.

The Foundry is located at 124 Madison St. For more information or to book an igloo, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

