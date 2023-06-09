Dayton seeking artists to design downtown spaces with ArtWraps

The three partner organizations are looking to “wrap” up to 15 more utility boxes throughout downtown this year. Artists of all ages can submit designs to the project. Once the final designs are selected, Digital Fringe, a Dayton print shop, will print them to vinyl and the designs will be installed near downtown businesses.

DDP, The Co and the city of Dayton are searching for designs that show off the city’s history, culture and community pride through art that brings “positivity, creativity and vibrancy” to the space, according to organizers.

“We received a tremendous response to the first round of ArtWraps,” added Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Contemporary Dayton. “We are excited to see more of Dayton’s creative minds share their work to beautify downtown.”

Selected artists will receive $500 in addition to having their work displayed downtown. ArtWraps will accept applications from Ohio residents within 50 miles of downtown Dayton until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 30. All applications must be submitted via email to Cydnie King, The Co’s curatorial assistant, at cking@codayton.org.

Winners will be selected in early July and designs will be unveiled at Art in the City Aug. 4-5.

For additional contest guidelines, visit https://codayton.org/events/calls-for-entry/#1683248330912-5cad5b1a-75e7.