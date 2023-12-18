Dayton Silent Disco announces New Year’s Eve plans, will move in 2024

Dayton Silent Disco, housed at the Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. in Dayton, is preparing its sixth annual New Year’s Eve event.
Hosted by local news anchor Zac Pitts, the party will start at 8 p.m. and last until 2 a.m. This will be the last disco of the season held in conjunction with Yellow Cab Tavern. Beginning Jan. 26 and continuing through March, Dayton Silent Disco will be held at The Brightside Music and Event Center, 905 E. Third St., Dayton.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“It’s the perfect way to ring in the New Year with friends and family,” said Brian Johnson, Dayton Silent Disco partner, in a news release. “In addition to all of the Silent Disco fun. We’re excited to have Zac Pitts hosting the countdown and Sabrina Cox of Haus of Sequins is making the ‘Ball’ that will drop at midnight too!”
The New Year’s Eve festivities will also include a complimentary midnight toast.
Johnson looks forward to the disco moving to the larger Brightside during the winter.
“It’s a larger space and more conducive to hosting all of our guests during the colder months,” Johnson said. “We’re planning on some amazing themes while we’re there starting with our first ‘cosplay party’ on January 26.”
Credit: contributed
Credit: contributed
HOW TO GO
What: Dayton Silent Disco New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31. The festivities will end at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Cost: Single tickets: $15 in advance. You can also purchase a 10 Ticket Pack for $120 in advance. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
More information: Visit www.daytonsilentdisco.com
About the Author