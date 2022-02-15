‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit salutes Black achievers at Schuster

The 2022 “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” art exhibition, recognizing the achievements of African Americans past and present, continues through March 31 in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.
Presented by Dayton Live in partnership with Shango: Center for the Study of African American Art and Culture and curated by Willis “Bing” Davis of EbonNia Gallery, the exhibit is created by local African American artists. The title is a metaphor for those local and regional African Americans “who stand tall in our minds and hearts for what they have achieved in their field and their contributions to the quality of life of Dayton and the Miami Valley region,” according to a release.
In particular, the Dayton Skyscrapers project is designed to: identify and celebrate local and regional African Americans who have excelled in their field; provide positive role models for urban youth; celebrate local and regional African American visual artists; and enhance the general community’s appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton and Miami Valley region.
The 2022 exhibiting artists are:
Abner Cope
Dwayne Daniel
Clifford Darrett
Gregg DeGroat
Horace Dozier
Lois Fortson-Kirk
Kevin Harris
Morris Howard
Craig Screven
Frances Turner
Yvette Walker-Dalton
The 2022 exhibit reflects the broad and diverse career fields of the following African Americans in the Dayton and Miami Valley region:
Charles Mosley Austin
Philip Clark Bass
Dr. Michael Carter
Jessie Hathcock
Sierra Leone
Dr. Gary LeRoy
J. Thomas Maultsby, Jr.
Jenell Ross
Commissioner Chris Shaw
Dr. Arthur E. Thomas
Reverend Daryl & Vanessa Ward
Clarence Young III
The Schuster Center located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.
