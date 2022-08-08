BreakingNews
First monkeypox case confirmed in Montgomery County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine

Dayton's Century Bar is located in the three-story former Dayton Power and Light building, 18 S. Jefferson St. The historic cherry wood bar, the centerpiece of the original Century Bar, has been restored and installed in the new expanded space. Century Bar is co-owned by Diane Spitzig and Joseph Head (pictured). LISA POWELL / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Dayton's Century Bar is located in the three-story former Dayton Power and Light building, 18 S. Jefferson St. The historic cherry wood bar, the centerpiece of the original Century Bar, has been restored and installed in the new expanded space. Century Bar is co-owned by Diane Spitzig and Joseph Head (pictured). LISA POWELL / STAFF

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 27 minutes ago

The Century Bar in downtown Dayton received a write up in the summer issue of Bourbon+, a quarterly magazine spotlighting stories of farmers, distillers, mixologists and bourbon industry enthusiasts.

“Not every bar has its own mission statement, and I’d venture to say a good majority do not. But then again, not every bar is run by the highly opinionated, smooth-talkin’, whisky-slingin’, boisterous and beloved, bearded bourbon baron named Joe Head,” said writer Sara Havens.

Head owns The Century Bar, located at 18 S. Jefferson Street, with Diane Spitzig. He began as a bartender nearly 25 years ago before becoming an owner.

ExploreBest of Dayton 2022: Nominate here for your favorites

“With more than 850 whiskeys situated on the back bar - 367 of them bourbons - The Century Bar has one of the largest collections in the Dayton area,” Havens said.

This is not the first time Head has been recognized in the bourbon industry. In 2021, he was praised as one of six bar owners who have changed the bourbon industry according to a blog post by Bourbon Veach.

“What is so amazing about the Century Bar is that it is in a control state with its limited choices of products that can be purchased. Joe has proven that it can be done in a control state. In fact, it can be done well,” the post said.

ExploreBehind the scenes at Jubie’s Creamery: Here’s the scoop on the shop’s 32 flavors of ice cream

The post added if the Bourbon Hall of Fame had a category for “Bar Owners,” Head should be one of the first owners invited to join.

In related news, The Century Bar recently announced the opening of a new event space above the bar called “The Century Upstairs.” The new space is described as having “a unique, industrial-edgy vibe” with a blank interior that can be transformed. The space features a 25-foot full-service bar ready to serve up to 100 people.

For more information about The Century Bar, visit www.centurybardayton.com or visit the bar’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
National Frozen Custard Day: Celebrate with a free mini sundae at...
2
Behind the scenes at Jubie’s Creamery: Here’s the scoop on the shop’s...
3
Best of Dayton: Winners and placers in our Food, Dining & Drinking...
4
Best of Dayton: Here are the biggest winners all-time
5
Best of Dayton: Unique places to shop from past winners and finalists

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top