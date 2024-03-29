Country music artist Scotty McCreery coming to Fraze in August

Tickets go on sale for between $40 and $85 beginning at 10 a.m. April 6 and can be purchased in person at Fraze Fanfare in the Town & Country Shopping Center or online at fraze.com. Etix is the only authorized sales agent for Fraze Pavilion.

McCreery, 30, has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved five consecutive No. 1 hits: “Damn Straight,” “You Time,” In Between,” This is It,” and Five More Minutes.”