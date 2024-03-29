Country music artist Scotty McCreery coming to Fraze in August

Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform in August at the Fraze Pavilion, the venue announced Friday.
Kettering Health Foundation’s “Heart to Heart 2024″ featuring McCreery is at 8 p.m. Aug. 8.
Tickets go on sale for between $40 and $85 beginning at 10 a.m. April 6 and can be purchased in person at Fraze Fanfare in the Town & Country Shopping Center or online at fraze.com. Etix is the only authorized sales agent for Fraze Pavilion.
McCreery, 30, has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved five consecutive No. 1 hits: “Damn Straight,” “You Time,” In Between,” This is It,” and Five More Minutes.”
In Other News
1
Dayton Food Truck Association to host rally at Montgomery County...
2
Jump start gardening by making a plan
3
Izakaya, an Anime-themed restaurant in Beavercreek, opens Friday
4
MAP: How to take part in the Dayton Ale Trail with 31 breweries this...
5
Dine at 2nd Street Market, skate in downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day
About the Author