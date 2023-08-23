Dayton’s RFFG Marketplace to open Saturday, plans to expand hours this fall

The Richardson Family Food Group (RFFG) Marketplace, located in the Premier Health office building on North Main Street, will be open Saturday, Aug. 26 for Downtown Dayton’s Black Business Hop.

“We have been hoping to try a Saturday for customers who don’t work downtown or can’t make it out by 2 p.m.,” said Clarece Richardson, who operates the marketplace with her husband, Gerald. “We hope to extend our evening hours and add weekend hours later this fall.”

The RFFG Marketplace features grab-and-go options, a hot breakfast buffet, salad bar, grill station, pizza station and homestyle station operating from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hot breakfast buffet is available until 10 a.m.

Guests can expect fresh, made-from-scratch items including cheeseburgers, turkey burgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches and a pizza menu with a build-your-own option. The homestyle station features traditional catering options with a protein, fish, starch, vegetable and roll.

This Saturday the marketplace will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for dine-in and carryout. The homestyle station will feature a soul food buffet with their famous macaroni and cheese, Clarece said.

The Richardsons started their journey in the food industry in 2013 as a meal prep company and eventually morphed into a catering company called Rich Taste Catering.

Over the last year, Rich Taste Catering has grown exponentially, Gerald previously said. The company received exclusive contracts with large venues and launched RFFG, a food service solutions company which has expanded their catering horizons. RFFG is the parent company of Rich Taste Catering.

The opportunity to open the marketplace allows them to showcase their ability to run a cafeteria. Gerald said in the past they serviced schools and are now looking into university food service.

For more information, visit www.richtastecatering.com.