Dayton’s Water Street District launches Pint Path passport

The Water Street District, in collaboration with the Downtown Dayton Partnership, invites the community to explore downtown Dayton’s restaurant and bar scene with the launch of the Water Street District Pint Path.
All you have to do is pick up a Water Street District Pint Path passport from Moeller Brew Barn, Lock 27 Brewing Taproom or Local Cantina. Once you have the passport, purchase a drink of choice at each stop and receive a stamp. Once participants have earned all 12 stamps, they can receive a prize by dropping off completed passports at Delco Lofts, according to a news release.
“The Pint Path will be a great way for both residents and visitors to check out the best breweries and local businesses in Water Street District,” said Erik Wood, assistant vice president of property management at Crawford Hoying, owner and developer.
Participants are encouraged to visit the participating restaurants and bars at their own leisure and are reminded to drink responsibly and use a designated driver.
Below is a list of all 12 stops in the passport:
● Brixx Ice Company, 500 E. First St.
● Dayton Barrel Works, 318 E. Second St.
● Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St.
● Flyboy’s Deli, 219 N. Patterson Blvd.
● Little Fish Brewing Company, 116 Webster St.
● Local Cantina, 503 E. First St.
● Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.
● Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.
● Sueño, 607 E. Third St.
● Tender Mercy, 607 E. Third St.
● The Foundry Rooftop, 124 Madison St.
● Warped Wing, 26 Wyandot St.
“Water Street is quickly making its mark as a popular downtown destination,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “It’s exciting to see all of the continued development happening in the neighborhood and the success of its businesses. This event helps guests explore all of the new entertainment options in the Water Street District.”
For more information on the Pint Path, visit www.waterstreetdayton.com/wsdpintpath.
