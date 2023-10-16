Dayton’s Water Street District to host Halloween-themed bar crawl

Dayton’s Water Street District is hosting its first annual Halloween-themed bar crawl from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

“Boo and Brew is a concept that was formed in our Bridge Park Community in Dublin, Ohio that has always been well loved and well attended,” said Water Street District Events Coordinator Bailey Dunham, in a news release. “We really wanted to share that fun and excitement with our new Water Street District community as well.”

Those interested in participating should start at Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St., Dayton, by picking up a koozie and Pint Path Passport. Along with Moeller Brew Barn, participants must visit Dayton Beer Company, Warped Wing, Little Fish Brewing Company and Lock 27 Brewing.

Participants will receive a stamp at each establishment with any food or drink purchase. Those that visit all five breweries and return to Moeller Brew Barn with five stamps will receive a 2023 Boo and Brew T-shirt.

Along the way, participants are encouraged to take photos at each location and tag @waterstreetdayton on Instagram or Facebook story.

“It is important for our community to showcase the changes that have been made to downtown Dayton in the past year and promote the vibrancy of our entire district,” Dunham said. “We want to show that downtown Dayton is a fun place to bring your friends and family!”

For more information about Boo and Brew, visit the event’s Facebook page.