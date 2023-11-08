Dewey’s launches seasonal pizza featuring Brussels sprouts

Dewey’s Pizza has launched its next seasonal pizza.

The Van Damme pizza features Brussels sprouts tossed in truffle oil, bacon, beer braised onions and parmesan cheese.

“Dewey’s takes you to the NEXT LEVEL with mozzarella from the same manufacturer that was formulated especially for us to produce the perfect taste and texture on our pizzas,” a press release from the restaurant said. “When we make our pizzas, we put quality first!”

Dewey’s Pizza opened its first Dayton area location in 2004 at 131 Jasper St., just off of Brown St. About 10 years later, the company opened a second location at Austin Landing, 3600 Rigby Rd., in Miami Twp.

Explore El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

The pizza chain was founded in Cincinnati in 1998. The restaurant’s menu features gourmet style pizzas, calzones and salads.

Favorite pizzas include:

Ryan’s Inferno — Olive oil, mozzarella, all-natural buffalo chicken, gorgonzola and red onions with ranch and celery after the bake.

Bronx Bomber — Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, white onions, green bell peppers and black olives.

Green Lantern — Red sauce, mozzarella, minced garlic, mushrooms, goat cheese, artichokes and pesto.

Porky Fig — Fig jam base, mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto, caramelized red onions and gorgonzola.

Dr. Dre — Olive oil, mozzarella, green bell peppers, red onions, all-natural chicken, bacon and house-pickled jalapenos with tomatoes and ranch after the bake.

The Van Damme pizza is available now through Dec. 12 at all 25 of the chain’s pizza restaurants. Both Dayton area locations are open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.deweyspizza.com.