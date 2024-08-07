Digging Roots to headline World Indigenous Day celebration at Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Digging Roots infuse their performances with a powerful blend of Indigenous traditions and contemporary sounds, inviting audiences on a journey of resistance and celebration. Led by husband-and-wife duo ShoShona Kish and Raven Kanatakta, their electrifying live show weaves together earthy vocals, exhilarating guitar, and a message of healing and empowerment, creating a space for unconditional love and cultural resistance wherever they go.

Trenton Wheeler produces and performs under the stage name Topknot (short for his tribal given name Owl Topknot Feather), combining influences of ‘80s synth-pop & rock with twangy guitars and cinematic climaxes reminiscent of a spaghetti western soundtrack. Honoring his Blackfeet/Métis heritage, Wheeler continues the tradition of Northern Plains grassing and regularly hosts educational enrichment programs and speaking events. He is an advocate for Indigenous peoples and has served on the board of directors for the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee.

Presenting partners for the event will also be on-site for the purposes of community engagement. These partners include University of Dayton’s Multi-Ethnic Education and Engagement Center, Wright State University’s Asia and Native American Center, the Indigenous American Culture Student Association, Boonshoft Museum of Discover, and Sun Watch Village.

Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., is located in Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton and features lawn seating. Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation.

For more information, visit LevittDayton.org.