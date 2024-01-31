Dine at 2nd Street Market, skate in downtown Dayton on Valentine’s Day

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

If you’re looking for something to do on Valentine’s Day, 2nd Street Market and RiverScape MetroPark is teaming up for a unique dine and skate event.

For $50 per person, attendees can skate to their favorite love songs at the MetroParks Ice Rink from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a seated, four-course dinner provided by Vegan It Iz Eats at 2nd Street Market from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

After hosting a Culture Kitchen Hispanic Dinner in September 2023, market manager Lynda Suda said “people like to have an experience when the market’s not here.”

ExploreOn Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Jubie’s Creamery is leveling up its flavors

“This was an opportunity to collaborate more with Riverscape and have that connection between the two downtown parks,” she added.

The Valentine’s Dine & Skate event is not an intimate thing. Suda said it will be low key, relaxed and fun. This could be a night out for a couple or just a few friends looking for a new experience. It’s also a chance to meet other people in the community.

Dayton native Rhea Adkins, who owns Vegan It IZ Eats, will serve a plant-based meal.

“It’s going to be very tasty,” Suda said. “She’s a very accomplished chef.”

Below is the menu for Wednesday, Feb. 14:

Appetizers

  • Bruschetta (Toasted Italian bread, tomato chutney, dairy-free feta and balsamic glaze)
  • Rainbow Salad (Mixed greens, carrots, dried cranberries, purple cabbage and cucumbers with Dijon dressing)

Main Entree

  • Arrabbiata Penne (Penne noodles, mushrooms, spinach, mixed peppers with turmeric tomato sauce)

Dessert

  • Key Lime Mousse (Whipped key lime coconut cream and graham cookie topping)
ExploreLily’s Dayton executive chef’s deviled eggs are tested by other chefs

During the dinner, there will also be entertainment provided by Jimmy Pepper Magician.

If you can’t make it to this event, 2nd Street Market is planning to host Culture Dinners once every other month. The market is also hosting “A Market Evening of Love Celebrating Black Culture” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 for those looking to shop local, pick up a Valentine’s gift or treat and celebrate Black History Month.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.metroparks.org.

In Other News
1
Izakaya, an Anime-themed restaurant in Beavercreek, delays opening
2
Lily’s Dayton executive chef’s deviled eggs are tested by other chefs
3
Watch: Track for new roller coaster delivered to Kings Island
4
Dayton restaurants taking reservations for Valentine’s Day 2024
5
New details: The Brunch Pub to open this week in Centerville

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top