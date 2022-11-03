Downtown Dayton ice rink set to open this month

“We’re incredibly happy to work with the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to help remove financial barriers, facilitating equitable access for everyone to experience family time on the ice and remain active outdoors during the winter,” Curtis said.

If you’re not planning on skating, you can still come to watch. The ice rink with have snacks and beverages available at the RiverScape Café, in addition to the MSD Warming Zone, where guests can warm up.

The ice rink will also host select 2nd Street Market vendors for shopping days during the holiday season. Dates include Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Opening weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Family and individual season passes to the ice rink are also available. Those who purchase season passes before opening day will receive a 20% discount, the press release said.

The ice rink will be open through Sunday, Feb. 25. Daily hours change throughout the season and special hours are offered during the holidays. For more information, visit www.metroparks.org/icerink.