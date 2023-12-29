Downtown Dayton restaurant Jollity changes up menu to offer shareable plates

Credit: Cole Carpenter Credit: Cole Carpenter

During the pandemic, people were not sharing food, so the owners decided to offer large, entree-style dishes.

The new menu will feature three sections with eight to 10 vegetable plates, five to seven meat plates and five to seven fish plates. Portions will be smaller than what was previously offered, but this change is reflective in the price, Weiner said.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Our mission has always been to get people to try as many things as possible and I think that’s a little harder if the price point is a little higher,” Weiner said.

With the new menu, he encourages guests to order three to five plates to share.

Two dishes Weiner is excited for guests to try is the Seared Monkfish served with Tamarind Curry and Sunchokes and the Lamb Burger with Smoked Garlic, Frisee and Herb, Bread and Butter Beets and Lemon Mayo.

He described the monkfish as very meaty, yet buttery like lobster. The lamb burger is their version of what you would see in a French bistro.

Credit: Cole Carpenter Credit: Cole Carpenter

Jollity does plan to continue to change their menu with the seasons and rely heavily on their local farmers to help dictate what they cook. When they set out to create a new menu, they start by asking their farmers what they plan to grow or if they can grow certain produce. After they know what’s available, they decide where their “cooking soul” is for the season, Weiner said. This is where they choose what part of the world or what training they are calling upon to influence the menu.

“We opened this restaurant not only to cook the food that we wanted to explore, create jobs and help the city grow, but to help people become more informed about different kinds of foods,” Weiner said.

Jollity is also planning to host tasting dinners two Mondays every month, limited to 10 guests.

More details

The restaurant, located at 127 E. Third St., and open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Koji Burger lunch service takes place 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The new menu will launch Wednesday, Jan. 3. For more information, visit www.jollitydayton.com or the restaurant’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@jollitydayton).