Downtown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch

A downtown Dayton restaurant located at Top of the Market on Webster Street is opening this Sunday for brunch.
The Bar & Bistro is typically open for dinner and drinks Monday through Saturday.
The new brunch menu includes avocado toast, a build your own omelet, eggs benedict, chicken and waffles, pancakes and much more!
Prices range from $7 to $15 with most brunch items around $12.
Brunch at the bistro will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by SunDay-Ton Tea/Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Tea/Happy Hour will feature a DJ, live drag performances and dancing.
The Bar & Bistro opened its doors inside the event venue in November 2021. The restaurant is situated between The Gourmet Deli and The Warehouse event space.
For more information, visit The Bar & Bistro’s Facebook page or www.topofmarket.com.
