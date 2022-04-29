Downtown Dayton restaurant now open for Sunday brunch

Brunch at the bistro will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by SunDay-Ton Tea/Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Tea/Happy Hour will feature a DJ, live drag performances and dancing.

The Bar & Bistro opened its doors inside the event venue in November 2021. The restaurant is situated between The Gourmet Deli and The Warehouse event space.

For more information, visit The Bar & Bistro’s Facebook page or www.topofmarket.com.