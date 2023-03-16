Downtown Dayton restaurant to host charity dinner supporting Artemis Center

He explained they choose the Artemis Center as their first beneficiary because it was an organization that was important to Jollity’s general manager, Kara Yankus.

“We didn’t want to pick charities for the sake of picking charities,” Weiner said. “We wanted to pick things that affected our lives in some capacity.”

Jollity is planning to host a charity dinner once a quarter, Weiner said. He explained that when they choose the next beneficiary they will take into account the importance of the organization to their team and the proximately of the organization to the restaurant.

“Any money we raise we want it to also help stabilize our block,” Weiner said.

He noted they are fortunate to have customers come to their restaurant every day and want to pay it forward.

“There’s been such support for our restaurant over the course of the last almost two years at this point that we felt like we should be doing something for the community,” Weiner said. “We’re fortunate that we’re supported every single day, so it was important to us to support the community in some degree.”

The five-course dinner is limited to 40 guests. Tickets are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.