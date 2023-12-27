Downtown Dayton restaurants, bars have special offerings on New Year’s Eve

Hole In The Wall/Ned Peppers

Location: 419 and 423 E. Fifth St.

Details: Tito’s Handmade Vodka is presenting a New Year’s Eve Dual-Venue Formal Event at Ned Peppers and Hole In The Wall on New Year’s Eve. This is a limited-occupancy event.

Guests can expect music from DJ Cuest at Ned Peppers and must from DJ Gunner at Hole In The Wall. There will be excusive drink features, a midnight Champagne Jell-O shot toast, snacks and much more.

Tickets are $20 cash and must be purchased at either bar.

Joui Wine

Location: 117 E. Third St.

Details: Joui Wine is hosting a 1920s-themed Champagne party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Guest are encouraged to come dressed in their finest flapper, Gatsby and art deco attire. Tickets are $96 and includes an all you can drink sparkling wine bar, snacks and burlesque performances by Lily Datura and Aurora Maur of Gem City Burlesque.

A cash bar will be open for cocktails and additional drinks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.

Lily’s Dayton

Location: 329 E. Fifth St.

Details: On Sunday, Dec. 31 Lily’s Dayton will serve their full brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant will re-open at 5 p.m. to offer a five-course Italian-themed menu from executive chef Don Warfe. The menu includes cicchetti, salad, appetizer, main course and dessert for $65 per person. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available for each course.

The restaurant’s team has created an Italo-Disco playlist and will be dressing up for the disco. Customers are encouraged to dress up too, but it is not required.

For more information or to book reservations, visit www.exploretock.com/lilys.

NextDoor

Location: 454 E. Fifth St.

Details: Chef Dane Shipp is teaming up with NextDoor for its New Year’s Eve VIP Black Tie event from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Guest can expect a wide variety of creative tastes like meatloaf sliders, mini bang-bang tacos, mini lobster rolls, smoked dry rub wings and fried collard green risotto. There will be a live DJ, cocktails, a champagne toast and much more.

Tickets are $50 cash and must be purchased at the bar. Tickets are limited.

For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Tender Mercy

Location: 607 E. Third St.

Details: Tender Mercy, The Rubi Girls and Theatre Lab are bringing in 2024 with a throwback to the time of peace, love, and disco! Guests are encouraged to wear their best 70s attire to this two part event.

Tickets for the first event featuring a prix-fixe dinner at Sueño starting at 5 p.m., a performance from The Rubi Girls, specialty cocktails and an open bar at Tender Mercy until 9 p.m. are $150.

The second part of the event will featuring a performance from the Theatre Lab starting at 9:30 p.m., specialty cocktails and an open bar at Tender Mercy until 12:20 a.m. Dinner at Sueño is not included in this event. Tickets are $150.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tendermercy.com/events.

The Foundry

Location: 124 Madison St.

Details: The Foundry is hosting a Midnight Masquerade from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Guest can expect a live DJ, entertainment and photo opportunities. Food includes a carving station, pizzas, pasta bar, cold seafood bar, entrees and a dessert table.

General admission tickets are $120 and includes one cocktail and dinner stations with standing room/cocktail tables. Reserved seating tickets are $145 and included two cocktails, dinner station and a reserved table throughout the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com.

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

Location: 515 Wayne Ave.

Details: Wheat Penny Oven and Bar will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for brunch, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the restaurant will serve brunch cocktails and food favorites. The restaurant’s full menu will be available all day.

For more information, visit Wheat Penny Oven and Bar’s Instagram or Facebook pages.

If you are a restaurant or bar owner in downtown Dayton featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu and want to be added to this list, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com with details.