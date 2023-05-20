Downtown Dollars on sale for summer shopping and dining

The Bonus Buy sale offers an additional $25 in Downtown Dollars for free to those who buy $50 worth of the e-gift card currency. Downtown Dollars are accepted at over 80 retailers, restaurants, pubs and service providers in downtown Dayton.

“There’s no better way to spend summer than outside on a patio or by taking a break from the heat inside one of our unique, independent downtown businesses,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release. “More than 80 different downtown businesses accept Downtown Dollars, so there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this summer.”