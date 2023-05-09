Downtown Housing Tour showcases Dayton’s ‘desirable’ dwellings Saturday

Housing options along the tour include: Armory Lofts; Schaeffer Building; The View at Dayton Towers; Wheelhouse Lofts; The 503; St. Clair Lofts; Home Telephone; Huffman Lofts; The Flats on Jefferson; The Sutton; Monument; The Riverfront Grande; The Landing; and Stratford House. Home Telephone, The 503 and The Armory are currently under construction or are in the planning stages and are unavailable to be toured, but renderings of the complexes will be available at each site.

Right before the tour kicks off on Saturday, a panel of downtown Dayton residents will assemble at Glasshouse Realty, located at 201 E Sixth St., from noon to 1 p.m. to answer any questions people might have about their experience living in the area. Due to limited space, DDP requires visitors to pre-register for the panel, but admittance at the door may be offered if there is still space available.

Attendees can park downtown and walk to each stop or use the Link Bike Share bicycles located throughout downtown. The Greater Dayton RTA will also run free shuttle busses along the tour route.

For more information and to download the tour map, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/housing-tour/.