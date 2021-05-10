Downtown shop to relocate to larger space in Fire Blocks District

Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Now and Zen DIY Studio has flourished in the past year. In fact, the studio, which specializes in do-it-yourself terrariums, has seen its sales nearly quadruple since the lockdown, thanks in large part to their online stores on their website and Etsy. This success has inevitably allowed for the studio’s relocation into a larger space in the Fire Blocks District.
Currently, Now and Zen is located at 37 South St. Clair Street in downtown Dayton. The studio’s owners, Paula Willis and her daughter, Alleah Cooks, estimate they will open their new space at 121 East Third Street in the Fire Blocks District in August. The new location is approximately 30 to 40 percent larger than their current space.
The challenges of the studio’s current space were especially felt when new social distancing guidelines were put in place during the pandemic. It quickly became apparent to the owners that a larger space could allow them to host more workshops and events with larger groups. Currently, Now and Zen has a DIY Terrarium Bar that allows customers to either do walk-in sessions or reserve sessions for up to eight guests.
“With COVID, it was kind of strange, because we had only been open for about a year before the shutdown,” Willis said. “So we were kind of getting into full stride and we didn’t have everything fully developed. With that being said, in this larger space, we will have more room to do corporate and team-building events. We’ll also be doing private workshops and public workshops where we will come up with a project and advertise it online.”
In the coming months, Now and Zen is also hoping to expand their online footprint as well.
For more information about Now and Zen DIY Studio, pay a visit to their website or Facebook page.