Downtown shop to relocate to larger space in Fire Blocks District

The challenges of the studio’s current space were especially felt when new social distancing guidelines were put in place during the pandemic. It quickly became apparent to the owners that a larger space could allow them to host more workshops and events with larger groups. Currently, Now and Zen has a DIY Terrarium Bar that allows customers to either do walk-in sessions or reserve sessions for up to eight guests.

“With COVID, it was kind of strange, because we had only been open for about a year before the shutdown,” Willis said. “So we were kind of getting into full stride and we didn’t have everything fully developed. With that being said, in this larger space, we will have more room to do corporate and team-building events. We’ll also be doing private workshops and public workshops where we will come up with a project and advertise it online.”