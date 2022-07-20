Eclectic band Puzzle of Light to headline Levitt stage Thursday

“This concert at the Levitt is sponsored by the Dayton Daily News, which recognizes the importance of supporting the wide range of arts and entertainment offerings we have in the region,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News Editor and Chief Content Officer.

“The Dayton Daily News is committed to serving our community in a variety of ways – including spotlighting the amazing variety of cultural opportunities that make this a great place to live,” Bethard added. “We’re glad to sponsor the Levitt Pavilion and the incredible, free music they bring to Dayton.”