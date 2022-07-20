BreakingNews
Eclectic band Puzzle of Light to headline Levitt stage Thursday

Puzzle of Light will perform July 21, 2022, at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

What to Know
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
Puzzle of Light with The Elements concert is sponsored by The Dayton Daily News.

The eclectic sounds of Puzzle of Light, encompassing folk, Americana and global musical influences, will fill the Levitt Pavilion lawn along with The Elements on Thursday in downtown Dayton.

The band, which played their first show in Dayton 20 years ago, says it draws inspiration from “respect for nature as well as world cultures” by blending flutes, harmonicas, percussion, guitar, bass and vocals. Their original music particularly mixes world, jazz, blues and rock. Band members consist of Daytonians Sandy and Michael Bashaw, John Taylor, Erich Reith, and Richard Roll.

Puzzle of Light with The Elements will perform Thursday, July 21 at Levitt Pavilion. CONTRIBUTED.

“This concert at the Levitt is sponsored by the Dayton Daily News, which recognizes the importance of supporting the wide range of arts and entertainment offerings we have in the region,” said Ashley Bethard, Dayton Daily News Editor and Chief Content Officer.

“The Dayton Daily News is committed to serving our community in a variety of ways – including spotlighting the amazing variety of cultural opportunities that make this a great place to live,” Bethard added. “We’re glad to sponsor the Levitt Pavilion and the incredible, free music they bring to Dayton.”

Levitt Pavilion Dayton offers free summer concerts Thursdays through Saturdays each week through September at its venue located at 134 S. Main Street.

HOW TO GO

Who: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Puzzle of Light with The Elements

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Cost: Free

More info: https://levittdayton.org/

Levitt Pavilion Dayton. PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

Levitt Pavilion Dayton. PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

