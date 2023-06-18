FATHER’S DAY: Celebrating dads and their lasting impacts

Father’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate the dads, grandpas, great-grandpas and all of the other men in our lives who play an important role in shaping who we are.

From being a shoulder to lean on and sharing words of wisdom to being a best friend that you can always call, dads can leave big impacts that last a lifetime.

Before giving much thought to Father’s Day this year, I met Melissa Fields of West Carrollton and her dad, George W. Schram, who share a bond over food. Their story was so memorable, that it prompted us to ask other people in the Dayton area to share their favorite memories of their dad and the things they appreciate the most about him.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Schram moved back to Ohio from Georgia in 2020 and Fields started taking her dad out for Taco Tuesday each week, but she soon became tired of Mexican food.

“I told my dad I’m not going to Taco Tuesday, but I will take you somewhere else,” Fields said. “I decided I wanted to try some of the places on Dayton Foodies.”

Dayton Foodies is a Facebook page where people share their opinions of Dayton-area restaurants, pictures of meals they’ve ordered and seek restaurant recommendations. Fields began posting pictures of her adventures with her dad, whom she often labels “Mr. Grumpy” or “Mr. Complainer,” to the page.

Schram did not know his daughter was doing this until I asked them to meet me for dinner at Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. He told me “(she’s) all the time doing something crazy.”

He’s a tough guy to impress, but some of his favorite restaurants include Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro in Miamisburg, Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Bar in Miamisburg or Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering.

Schram, 88, is a Dayton native and Korean War veteran. After the war, he worked as a printer at McCall’s printing plant until the company closed.

“I appreciate his work ethic,” Fields said. “He could have been like everybody else. When McCall’s shut down a lot of people just said ‘Well, there’s no work let’s get unemployment,’ and he said, ‘No I’m going to Georgia and finding work.’”

Schram lived in Georgia for over 30 years where he worked as a printer before retiring. He had several favorite dining spots including small diners with southern cooking.

Fields recalled visiting her father in Georgia and always remembered going out to eat. She said there was one restaurant he would go to every night.

“He loves to eat out. That’s the thing with him,” Fields said. “Everybody knew him, so up here was a change.”

Fields said she is happy to be able to try new restaurants with her dad and share their love of food in the Dayton area.

“(He has) always been a foodie,” Fields said. “He loves food. He loves eating out. He loves the interaction with the workers or the people that go with him.”

When Schram was in Georgia he didn’t get to spend a lot of time with his daughter. He is doing what he can to make up for lost time. These weekly dinner dates are one way he is doing just that.

Here are other stories from Dayton Daily News readers about their dads:

‘Our day’

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Even though Billi Ewing’s father died 16 years ago, the Dayton native wanted to share one of the many memories she cherishes of her father, William Lytle III who lived in Springfield.

Ewing said her father was 54 when she was born and despite the age gap she said they were “two peas in a pod from day one.”

“Every Tuesday starting in the 4th grade, my dad would pick me up from Lincoln I.G.E, take me to piano lessons then head to the Salem Mall for our weekly Daddy-Daughter date,” she wrote. “We’d dine at MCL, where I could eat until my little heart was content, talk about a variety of things, then he’d let me get something frilly, fun, or functional from Sears or JCPenney.”

This tradition carried on into her adult years where he would pick her up from her job at Mead Paper, they would eat at the Fairfield Commons Mall and do a little retail therapy.

“He did this for me until he couldn’t do it anymore,” Ewing said. “He was a great dad because he was a GREAT DAD! He NEVER left his position as Dad… as Father, my protector and provider, my first love and example of a gentleman and doing the same for my mother and two older sisters.”

She appreciates the wisdom her father poured into her and said he was a special man and she misses him dearly. Her father died at age 83.

Standing up for equality

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Katalina Remusat of Springfield wrote about her dad, Mike and said he has always believed in her.

“What makes my dad great is that when I was a baby no one wanted me because of where I came from,” she wrote. “He adopted me and never let anyone treat me lesser than.”

She said when family treated her less than, he moved her to another state and when she suffered hate crimes in school, he put her in private school.

“His actions demanded equality for me until I could do it for myself,” Remusat said.

Besides demanding equality, he has always been her protector.

“My favorite memory of my dad was when he learned I had moved to a rough neighborhood. He bought me a taser and said, “It’s purple because that’s your favorite color!”

Raising four sons

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Gary Zembo of Beavercreek was featured on the front page of the Dayton Daily News’ Camerica magazine insert in 1956 with his late father, Tony.

“Long time photographer for the Dayton Daily News Homer Hacker lived on our street in Residence Park. He came to our house and wanted to do a short article for Father’s Day,” Zembo wrote. “For me being four years old I thought (it) was a neat thing. I remember when Homer told me to look up in the sky for a picture, I told him the sun hurt my eyes. He then told me to look down at my Dad and took the picture.”

The original copy of the magazine insert is something Zembo still has. He described his father as a fun guy with a great sense of humor. He added that he was always there for their family and was a good provider.

“He raised everyone of us four boys to respect our elders, taught us all good work ethics and made all of us a better person when we became adults,” Zembo wrote.

‘Our song’

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Kim Maggard of Miamisburg wrote that her dad, John Sturgis of Clarksville, is a person that is always thinking of others.

“My mom and dad were divorced in 1986 and I only got to visit with my dad every other weekend,” she wrote.

Maggard recalled a visit with her dad as a kid when he had submitted a request to the radio station to have the host play “Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson in a dedication to his children. She said she was 11 at the time and now at 49, she still thinks about her dad every time she hears it.

“We danced to that song at my wedding,” Maggard said. “He also saw Willie in concert and called me as soon as Willie started singing “our” song. I get to relive that memory every time that song plays.”

What she appreciates the most about her dad is that he always hears her, even the little thing like having a Coke in the fridge every time she visits.

Showing selflessness

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Claire Mangan of Xenia wrote that she appreciates her dad, Allan Adams’, unwavering selflessness.

“He is a hardworking man who would do anything for his family,” she wrote. “He always makes sure everyone else is taken care of before himself.”

She said she knows she can count on her dad no matter the situation.

Since family is important to him, Mangan said her favorite memory was when she told him he would become a grandpa in July 2023.

Being proud to be an American

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Maryam Carley of Centerville said her father, Jay Javed, risked his life to bring his family to the United States from Pakistan.

“He instilled in me a deep love and appreciation for this country after struggling as an immigrant,” Carley said. “I went on to join the military because of his love of the U.S.”

She described him as “the most selfless man on earth” and shared that some of her favorite memories have been going to car shows with him.

The best teacher

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Dick Wendeln of Florence, Kentucky shared a photo of him and his dad, Richard, that was published in the Dayton Daily News in 2009. At that time, he was the oldest bowler in the Knights of Columbus Larry Mathes Memorial League at Poelking Lanes.

Wendeln said his favorite memories involve bowling with his dad on Monday nights.

He said his dad worked two jobs to send his children to Carroll High School and always remembered him playing sports with them. His dad was the one teaching him and his siblings important life lessons.

“Family was always important to him,” Wendeln said.

Words of wisdom

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Barbara Young of Miamisburg said she has many memories of her father, Rev. Wendell R. Gibbs, but one memory stands out.

She wrote that she was going through a divorce and was selling furniture. At that time, she was trying to support two sons and keep up with mortgage payments.

“I was sitting on my patio crying and waiting for the people to come to pick it up when my dad arrived,” Young said. “I explained why I was crying. He tenderly looked at me and said: “Sweetie, you never cry over anything that money will take care of.”

Those words of wisdom are something she said she will never forget and has since passed down to her family.