First Watch near Wright State applies for Sunday liquor license

First Watch, a restaurant with breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings near Wright State University in Fairborn, has applied for a Sunday liquor license.
According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, First Watch Restaurants Inc. DBA First Watch 28 applied for a D-6 permit on Dec. 28 for 2614-A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.
A D-6 permit allows for alcohol sales on Sundays, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
“Brunch has become more of an experience, especially on the weekends. Customers are seeking out fresh, in-season, on-trend ingredients, and that extends beyond their plate to their glass,” First Watch said in an email. “To innovate alongside our customers’ preferences, our Fairborn restaurant has offered an alcohol menu since February 2021, and this permit is the latest way we are meeting our customers where they are — to create new occasions for them to enjoy First Watch, their way.”
According to the email, First Watch serves a full menu of craft cocktails at more than 80 percent of its restaurants nationwide. This includes three other Dayton-area locations that serve alcohol daily: 4105 W. Town and Country Road in Kettering, 2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Dayton and 5245 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville.
First Watch launched its alcohol menu in late 2020, the email said. Below is a list of current cocktails:
- Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk: RumHaven Coconut Rum, cold brew coffee, oat milk and agave nectar
- Million Dollar Bloody Mary: New Amsterdam 5X Distilled Vodka, Bloody Mary mix and Million Dollar Bacon (hardwood smoked bacon glazed with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle)
- Pomegranate Sunrise: Camarena Tequila, pomegranate, fresh lime and agave nectar
- Vodka Kale Tonic: New Amsterdam 5X Distilled Vodka, freshly juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon
- Mimosa: 100% cold squeezed orange juice and Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvée
- Morning Glory: New Amsterdam 5X Distilled Vodka, orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger and agave nectar
First Watch has more than 455 locations in 29 states and serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service.
