First Watch near Wright State applies for Sunday liquor license

A D-6 permit allows for alcohol sales on Sundays, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

“Brunch has become more of an experience, especially on the weekends. Customers are seeking out fresh, in-season, on-trend ingredients, and that extends beyond their plate to their glass,” First Watch said in an email. “To innovate alongside our customers’ preferences, our Fairborn restaurant has offered an alcohol menu since February 2021, and this permit is the latest way we are meeting our customers where they are — to create new occasions for them to enjoy First Watch, their way.”